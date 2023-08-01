Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Increases By 11.2%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 50,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,190. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

AMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

