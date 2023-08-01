Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Increases By 8.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. 3,588,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,558. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

