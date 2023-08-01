Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expands By 5.0%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.