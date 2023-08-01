Short Interest in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Rises By 15.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

AA stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,823. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

