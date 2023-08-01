Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Increases By 13.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,798. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

