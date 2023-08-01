Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Drops By 14.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,540,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 34,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.03.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 71,321,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,108,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 508.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

