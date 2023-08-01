Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

