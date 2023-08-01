Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 905,895 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 331,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 138,441 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 515,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

ALCC stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Tuesday. 2,211,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,323. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

