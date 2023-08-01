Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 16,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

