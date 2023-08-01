Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $9 Million Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 815,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,540. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.4882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

