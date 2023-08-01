Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $17.23 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 0.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

NetEase Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTES traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. 643,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,632. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

