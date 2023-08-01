Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 526,700 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,700 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for 2.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.29% of Tower Semiconductor worth $59,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 834,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,689. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

