Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 59,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000.

ENTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on technology industry that is aligned with enterprise 4.0 companies comprising cloud native companies, which combines artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and access to data that delivers actionable insights for enterprise businesses.

