Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,000 AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.46% of AP Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,932. AP Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

