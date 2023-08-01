Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.90% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWEL remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,336. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.