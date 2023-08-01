Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.90% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWEL remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,336. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.
Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.
