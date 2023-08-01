Secret Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Secret has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $1,784.89 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00218532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00257887 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.