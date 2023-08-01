SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. 2,125,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,807. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.65. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.