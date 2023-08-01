Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,216. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.29.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

