Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $212.49 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of DJAN remained flat at $33.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $217.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

