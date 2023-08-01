Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $1 Billion Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,513,966. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 60,345,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,408,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

