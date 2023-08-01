Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,662 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 308,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

