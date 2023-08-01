Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,617,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $894,437. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

CDMO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 253,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

