Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $554.29 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,291,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 176,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,636. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
