Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Billion Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,259,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,162. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

