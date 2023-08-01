Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,124 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,552. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

