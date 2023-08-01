Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,392 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

