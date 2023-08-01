Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 240,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 576,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Scilex Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Scilex
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scilex
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.