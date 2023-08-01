Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.43. 86,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.24.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

