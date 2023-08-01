Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 231.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 468,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,422. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

