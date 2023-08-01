Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $61,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. 923,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

