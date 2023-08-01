Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,654. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

