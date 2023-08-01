SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-13.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.707-2.747 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $218.95. 1,046,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.17. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.