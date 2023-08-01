Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 459,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,495. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

