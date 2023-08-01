Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.47-$1.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 531,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,412. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.