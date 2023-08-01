Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $3,628,023.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. 4,211,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,594. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

