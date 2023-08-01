Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.31.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $11.79 on Monday, reaching $434.93. The stock had a trading volume of 260,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.53. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $437.63. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 49.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $266,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

