S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.20

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 1483904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.47) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £590.59 million, a PE ratio of -351.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.15.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,592,115.24). Insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

