Ryder System Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,871% compared to the average daily volume of 219 call options.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 428,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,958. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

