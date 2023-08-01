RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.30

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.30 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.93 ($0.23), with a volume of 472627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Down 15.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -227.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

