RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Barclays

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EENEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.53) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 940 ($12.07) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.97) in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF stock remained flat at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. RS Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

