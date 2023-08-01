Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target to GBX 565

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.06) to GBX 565 ($7.25) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 385 ($4.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($6.10) to GBX 430 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.