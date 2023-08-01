Royal Bank of Canada Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$118.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

