Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $509.75.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.02. 124,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.11. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

