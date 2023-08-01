Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.76

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 282327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

