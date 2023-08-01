Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

