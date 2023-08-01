Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.63.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,698. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

