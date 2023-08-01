Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down to $336.29

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $336.29, but opened at $302.00. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $309.41, with a volume of 432,897 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

