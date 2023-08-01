Robbins Farley Purchases 154,829 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Robbins Farley raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 55,494.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 3,232,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,520. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

