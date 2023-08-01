Robbins Farley Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Robbins Farley bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,008 shares of company stock valued at $42,498,045. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

