Robbins Farley Invests $100,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 345,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

